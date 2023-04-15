Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
17
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
16
Municipal Unit of Cholargos
14
Neo Psychiko
9
Municipal Unit of Psychiko
8
Municipality of Penteli
3
Municipal Unit of Papagou
2
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi
1
Show more
5 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
12 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 5
€ 6,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 1381 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For saleDuplex of 173 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the fourth floor and the…

Properties features in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go