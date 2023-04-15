Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
3
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
3
Municipal Unit of Cholargos
3
Municipal Unit of Psychiko
2
Municipality of Kifisia
1
Municipality of Penteli
1
Neo Psychiko
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…

Properties features in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir