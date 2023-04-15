Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

3 room cottagein Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 130 m²
€ 245,000
Kato Chalandri maisonette, 4th-5th floor penthouse, in good condition, corner and airy with …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 4-storey house of 313 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 795,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey house of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, one ki…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,186,000
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement con…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,186,000
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…

