Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale Apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 248,000
For sale Apartment of 172 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 82 m²
€ 240,000
For sale - Apartment - Athens North: Cholargos 82m2, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 kitchen, 1st …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 95 m²
€ 185,000
Charargos northeast of Athens, apartment of 95sqm. Corner 2. Floor at a privileged point, be…
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 295,000
Αρχοντικo & delta;ιαμe & rho;ι&si…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 45 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 3/3 Floor
€ 300,000
Apartment for sale in Neo Chalandri, Chalandri of Athens - North for 300.000€ (Listing …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 105 m²
€ 150,000
ID: 1154 - Halandri SALE Apartment of total area of 105 sq.m. On the 1st floor. Consists of …
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 388,500
For sale Apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 336,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For saleDuplex of 173 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the fourth floor and the…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 61 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
Offered for sale 2 apartments of total area 74 sqm, more detailed: Ground floor apartment of…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 600,000
For sale Apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 43 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 35 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 700,000
For sale Apartment of 162 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 195,000
For sale Apartment of 72 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…

Properties features in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

