  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

South Pilio Municipality
5
Villa To archive
5 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Villa Villa in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
Villa Villa in Pinakates, Greece
Villa Villa
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,250,000
Villa 5 room villa in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
Villa 9 room villa in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000

Properties features in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
