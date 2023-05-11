Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
3 room townhouse in Milina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Milina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Townhouse 10 bedrooms in Nea Anchialos, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Nea Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 240,000

