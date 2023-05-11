Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

South Pilio Municipality
13
Volos Municipality
11
Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
7
Nea Ionia
4
22 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Ksorychti, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ksorychti, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Price on request
3 room cottage in byzitsa, Greece
3 room cottage
byzitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Mouresi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Mouresi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
Villa 6 room villa in Volos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Villa Villa in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
3 room apartment in Stagiates, Greece
3 room apartment
Stagiates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 170,000
3 room apartment in Nea Ionia, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
1 room Cottage in Milina, Greece
1 room Cottage
Milina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
3 room townhouse in Milina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Milina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Villa 5 room villa in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
Villa 9 room villa in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
Villa 5 room villa in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Ionia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lavkos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lavkos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
1 room Cottage in byzitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage
byzitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
1 room Cottage in drakeia, Greece
1 room Cottage
drakeia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 37,000
Townhouse 10 bedrooms in Nea Anchialos, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Nea Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 240,000

Properties features in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
