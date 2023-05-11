Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

South Pilio Municipality
6
Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
5
Volos Municipality
4
10 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
3 room cottage in byzitsa, Greece
3 room cottage
byzitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Mouresi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Mouresi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
1 room Cottage in Milina, Greece
1 room Cottage
Milina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Ionia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lavkos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lavkos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
1 room Cottage in byzitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage
byzitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
1 room Cottage in drakeia, Greece
1 room Cottage
drakeia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 37,000

Properties features in Regional Unit of Magnesia, Greece

