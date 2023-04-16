Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Islands

Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of Islands, Greece

Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
9
Municipal Unit of Troizinia
7
Troezen
3
Aegina
1
Galatas
1
Methana
1
Municipality of Aegina
1
Municipality of Poros
1
12 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 148,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the floor. I…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Galatas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
3 room housein Troezen, Greece
3 room house
Troezen, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 621751 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ermioni Plepi for €170.000 . This 100 sq. m. f…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
2 room housein Methana, Greece
2 room house
Methana, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 581606 - House FOR SALE in Methana Vathi for €175.000 . This 95 sq. m. House…
3 room housein Troezen, Greece
3 room house
Troezen, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11507 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Akti Ydras for €520.000 . This 140 sq. m. H…
3 room housein Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1691 - House FOR SALE in Trizina Driopi for €68.000 . This 92 sq. m. House …
4 room housein Municipality of Spetses, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Spetses, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 207 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1972 - House FOR SALE in Spetses Agioi Anargiroi for €600.000 . This 207 sq. …
4 room housein Troezen, Greece
4 room house
Troezen, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 581300 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Plepi for €260.000. This 151 sq. m. House …
2 room apartmentin Aegina, Greece
2 room apartment
Aegina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Taktikoupoli, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Taktikoupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 2-storey house of 101 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 4 room villain Agios Nektarios, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nektarios, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …

