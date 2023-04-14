Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Saronikos
28
Anavissos Municipal Unit
18
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
12
Saronida Municipal Unit
10
Saronis
10
Vari Municipal Unit
8
Anavyssos
3
Municipality of Lavreotiki
3
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 2 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villain Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
Villa 5 room villain Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
Villa Villain Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
8 three-storey villas, 250 sq. m each, for sale in Lagonisi, Attica. The cost of each villa …
Villa 5 room villain Legrena, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Legrena, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 704,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 6 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Saronis, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa Villain Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
With beautiful landscaped garden of 840 sq.m. private pool 5x10m. and barbeque, apartment - …
Villa 6 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Saronis, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 410 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 4 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Saronis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 9 room villain agios nikolaos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 3 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Saronis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 355 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 3 room villain agios nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 3 room villain agios nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa Villain Mavro Lithari, Greece
Villa Villa
Mavro Lithari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,750,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bathro…
Villa 4 room villain Kapandriti, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kapandriti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
9 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 840 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 430 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Saronis, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…

