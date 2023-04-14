Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

42 properties total found
Townhousein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. There is a fi…
5 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For saleDuplex of 215 sq.meters in Athens There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 4 roomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace.The owners will be …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 300 m²
€ 980,000
Vari, Korbi area south of Athens: ultra-luxurious corner detached house on a plot of 250 sq.…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
For sale Apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,115,000
For sale Apartment of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Villa 2 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Villa 3 room villain Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
For sale Apartment of 219 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
11 Number of rooms 11 bath Number of floors 1
€ 10,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa Villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Villa about total area of ​​240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
Villa 6 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Saronis, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villain Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
With beautiful landscaped garden of 840 sq.m. private pool 5x10m. and barbeque, apartment - …
Villa 4 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Saronis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 9 room villain agios nikolaos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Legrena, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Legrena, Greece
12 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 21,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 976 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 355 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 660,000
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 470,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room cottagein Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 377 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 277 sq.meters in Athens. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath -1/1 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale Apartment of 195 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-basemen…
Villa 3 room villain agios nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…

