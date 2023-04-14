UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of East Attica
Pool Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece
Clear all
42 properties total found
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. There is a fi…
5 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For saleDuplex of 215 sq.meters in Athens There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace.The owners will be …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath
300 m²
€ 980,000
Vari, Korbi area south of Athens: ultra-luxurious corner detached house on a plot of 250 sq.…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
For sale Apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,115,000
For sale Apartment of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Villa 3 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
4 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
For sale Apartment of 219 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
11 Number of rooms
11 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 10,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Villa about total area of 240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
Villa 6 room villa
Saronis, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villa
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
With beautiful landscaped garden of 840 sq.m. private pool 5x10m. and barbeque, apartment - …
Villa 4 room villa
Saronis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 9 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
14 Number of rooms
9 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Legrena, Greece
12 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 21,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 976 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 355 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 660,000
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 470,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room cottage
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 377 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 277 sq.meters in Athens. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
-1/1 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale Apartment of 195 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-basemen…
Villa 3 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
