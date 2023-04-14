Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

85 properties total found
Townhousein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. There is a fi…
5 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For saleDuplex of 215 sq.meters in Athens There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 850,000
For sale Apartment of 176 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
For sale Apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bath 202 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 3,000,000
A magical apartment on 2 levels (5th and 6th floor), in the most beautiful and most exp…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
2 room apartmentin Anavyssos, Greece
2 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Villa 3 room villain Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Attica, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 189,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
For sale Apartment of 219 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 5 room villain Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
2 room apartmentin Anavyssos, Greece
2 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villain Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
8 three-storey villas, 250 sq. m each, for sale in Lagonisi, Attica. The cost of each villa …
Townhouse 9 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,100,000
For sale maisonette of 350 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Attica, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
1 room Cottagein Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor The first floor A magni…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 505,000
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor…
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
11 Number of rooms 11 bath Number of floors 1
€ 10,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa Villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Villa about total area of ​​240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…

