Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Penthouses

Pool Penthouses for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
1
Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
1
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kastelani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kastelani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 172,853
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The grou…
1 room apartmentin Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11709 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €110.000. Thi…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 395,092
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
3 room townhousein Nea Triglia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Triglia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 143,221
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-bas…
2 room housein Gerani, Greece
2 room house
Gerani, Greece
137 m² Number of floors 2
€ 419,786
6 room apartmentin Loutra, Greece
6 room apartment
Loutra, Greece
6 bath 200 m²
€ 360,000
The building with 6 apartments for sale is located in Loutra village, 200 meters from the sa…
3 room apartmentin triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 148 m²
€ 328,371
Property Code: HPS2680 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €330.000 . This 148 sq. m. …
2 room apartmentin Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 108,650
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
4 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 183 m²
€ 500,000
Beautiful house in an excellent location! Fully renovated apartment with nice, large space…
Villa 4 room villain Agios Nektarios, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nektarios, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,185,277
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
5 room housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
5 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
300 m²
€ 790,185
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 300 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 118,528
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir