Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

85 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. There is a fi…
5 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For saleDuplex of 215 sq.meters in Athens There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 400,000
For sale Apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace.The owners will be …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 850,000
For sale Apartment of 176 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
For sale Apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 3 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
14 Number of rooms
10 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 5 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
2 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 living ro…
Villa Villa
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
8 three-storey villas, 250 sq. m each, for sale in Lagonisi, Attica. The cost of each villa …
3 room townhouse
Attica, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor The first floor A magni…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 505,000
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale 4-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 5 room villa
Legrena, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 704,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
