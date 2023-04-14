Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Townhousein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. There is a fi…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 bath 350 m²
€ 640,000
Vari south of Athens, Miladeza area, detached house of 350 sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. exce…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 240 m²
€ 560,000
Vari south of the Athens Korbi area, independent house of 240 square meters. corner on a 250…
Cottage 4 roomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace.The owners will be …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 300 m²
€ 980,000
Vari, Korbi area south of Athens: ultra-luxurious corner detached house on a plot of 250 sq.…
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottagein Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
Villa 5 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Saronis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 5 000 m²
€ 4,200,000
The villa is located on the shore of the Saronic Gulf and has stunning views of the sea from…
Villa 2 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
Housein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
House
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
200 m²
€ 2,300,000
Property Code: 1562 - FOR SALE House of total surface 200 sq.m, on the Ground floor Vouli…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
4 bath 626 m²
€ 2,000,000
Property Code: 1574 - Villa FOR SALE in Attika - East Lagonisi for €2.000.000 . This 626 sq.…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 bath 580 m²
€ 1,800,000
Property Code: 1470 - FOR SALE newly built 5 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 580 sq.m, 3 l…
Villa 2 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bath 280 m²
€ 980,000
Property Code: 1403 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 280 sq.m, 2 l…
3 room housein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bath 250 m²
€ 465,000
Property Code: 1397 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, House of total surface 250 sq.m, 3 levels Vari.…
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 bath 500 m²
€ 500,000
Property Code: 1328 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 500 sq.m, 3 levels Saron…
3 room housein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bath 171 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: 1322 - FOR SALE newly built 3 Bedrooms, House of total surface 171 sq.m, 3 l…
2 room housein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bath 170 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: 1318 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 170 sq.m, on the 4 th fl…
Villa 3 room villain Legrena, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Legrena, Greece
3 bath 348 m²
€ 1,000,000
Property Code: 1297 - FOR SALE newly built 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 348 sq.m, 2 l…
5 room housein Attica, Greece
5 room house
Attica, Greece
3 bath 250 m²
€ 330,000
Acharnes FOR SALE House 5 Bedroom(s) 3 Livingroom(s) 3 Kitchen(s) 3 Bathroom(s) 3 WC Size: 2…
Villa 4 room villain agios nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
4 bath 547 m²
€ 3,000,000
Ref: 1120 - For sale Anavyssou Villa total surface 547 sq.m. 3 level on a hill in front of A…
2 room housein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bath 105 m²
€ 250,000
Ref: 143 - Vari Detached cottage -style house with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Kitchen, 1 Ba…
4 room housein Anavyssos, Greece
4 room house
Anavyssos, Greece
2 bath 225 m²
€ 350,000
Ref: 142 - Palia Fokea-Anavissos Detached house 2km from beaches and shopping ANAVYSSO cent…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Excellent construction maisonette in a complex of 4 properties with exclusive use of a garde…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
A gorgeous townhouse fro sale in the prestigious seaside area of Athens, Voula. The house co…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin lakka, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
lakka, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

