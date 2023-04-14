Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
25
Municipality of Saronikos
17
Anavissos Municipal Unit
13
Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
11
Vari Municipal Unit
9
Anavyssos
4
Saronida Municipal Unit
4
Saronis
4
18 properties total found
5 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For saleDuplex of 215 sq.meters in Athens There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 850,000
For sale Apartment of 176 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
For sale Apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bath 202 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 3,000,000
A magical apartment on 2 levels (5th and 6th floor), in the most beautiful and most exp…
2 room apartmentin Anavyssos, Greece
2 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
For sale Apartment of 219 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Anavyssos, Greece
2 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
1 room apartmentin Saronis, Greece
1 room apartment
Saronis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
1 room apartmentin agios nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment
agios nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 54 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 126 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath -1/1 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale Apartment of 195 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-basemen…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 236 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 200,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 236 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 295,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
2 room apartmentin agios nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment
agios nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 195,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Saronis, Greece
2 room apartment
Saronis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale Apartment of 141 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…

