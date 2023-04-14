Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Saronikos
90
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
67
Anavissos Municipal Unit
65
Vari Municipal Unit
40
Saronida Municipal Unit
25
Saronis
25
Anavyssos
18
Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
18
176 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 128 m²
€ 350,000
For Sale - Residential Apartment - East Attica: Voula - Kentro 128 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bath 58 m²
€ 258,000
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
1 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
1 room apartment
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale Apartment of 2630 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
Townhousein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. There is a fi…
5 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For saleDuplex of 215 sq.meters in Athens There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 670,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 bath 350 m²
€ 640,000
Vari south of Athens, Miladeza area, detached house of 350 sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. exce…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 240 m²
€ 560,000
Vari south of the Athens Korbi area, independent house of 240 square meters. corner on a 250…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 400,000
For sale Apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
1 bath 5 Floor
€ 79,000
Property Code: 3-1055 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Stathmos OSE for €79.000 . This 5…
Cottage 4 roomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace.The owners will be …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 300 m²
€ 980,000
Vari, Korbi area south of Athens: ultra-luxurious corner detached house on a plot of 250 sq.…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 850,000
For sale Apartment of 176 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
3 room cottagein Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
Villa 5 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Saronis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 5 000 m²
€ 4,200,000
The villa is located on the shore of the Saronic Gulf and has stunning views of the sea from…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
For sale Apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Attica, Greece
2 room apartment
Attica, Greece
1 bath 95 m²
€ 130,000
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- East Attica: Acharnes (Menidi) - 95 Sq.m., 2 Bed…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bath 62 m²
€ 620,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- East Attica: Vouliagmeni 62 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bath 52 m²
€ 170,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- East Attica: Vari-Varkiza 52 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 Bath…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,020,000
For sale Apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 1,020,000
For sale Apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 1,150,000
For sale Apartment of 138 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,115,000
For sale Apartment of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Villa 2 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
