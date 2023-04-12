UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
72 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa
Athens, Greece
13 Number of rooms
6 bath
682 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 4,300,000
It offers for sale a luxurious 4-level villa in the unique area of Panorama Vula, with unlim…
Villa 9 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa Villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
Villa 4 room villa
Pikermi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
Villa 9 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 5
€ 1,650,000
A beautiful villa is for sale with swimming pool in the prestigious seaside district of Athe…
Villa Villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Cottage is for sale. It consists of three levels and is under construction. The first floor …
Villa 6 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
There is provided for sale a 3-storey villa of 700 square meters in Attica. On the first flo…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lavrion, Greece
10 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,620,000
There is provided for sale a 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 6 room villa
Rafina, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
There is provided for sale a 2-storey villa of 360 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
Villa 4 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 330 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
Villa 5 room villa
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 493 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
Villa 5 room villa
Thymari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa Villa
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
The villa is located in the district of Nea Penteli, it consists of 3 levels. Basement with …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
13 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 5 room villa
Athens, Greece
11 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1200 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living roo…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa
Rafina, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Platanistos, Greece
17 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
9 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms,…
Villa 2 room villa
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 9 room villa
Koropi, Greece
15 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa Villa
Pikermi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Pikermi, Greece
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 5 bedrooms…
Villa 6 room villa
Athens, Greece
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
