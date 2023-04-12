Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
138
Municipality of Athens
138
Agia Marina
13
Kalyvia Thorikou
12
Limenas Markopoulou
11
Rafina
6
Lavrion
5
Nea Makri
5
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
72 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Athens, Greece
13 Number of rooms 6 bath 682 m² Number of floors 5
€ 4,300,000
It offers for sale a luxurious 4-level villa in the unique area of Panorama Vula, with unlim…
Villa 9 room villain Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa Villain Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa Villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
Villa 4 room villain Pikermi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pikermi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
Villa 9 room villain Kitsi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 1,650,000
A beautiful villa is for sale with swimming pool in the prestigious seaside district of Athe…
Villa Villain Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa Villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Cottage is for sale. It consists of three levels and is under construction. The first floor …
Villa 6 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
There is provided for sale a 3-storey villa of 700 square meters in Attica. On the first flo…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Lavrion, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lavrion, Greece
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,620,000
There is provided for sale a 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 6 room villain Rafina, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Rafina, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
There is provided for sale a 2-storey villa of 360 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
Villa 4 room villain Kitsi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villain Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 330 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
Villa 5 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 493 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
Villa 5 room villain Thymari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Thymari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa Villain Athens, Greece
Villa Villa
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
The villa is located in the district of Nea Penteli, it consists of 3 levels. Basement with …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
13 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villain Kitsi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 5 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Athens, Greece
11 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1200 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living roo…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Koropi, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villain Rafina, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Rafina, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Platanistos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Platanistos, Greece
17 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms,…
Villa 2 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 9 room villain Koropi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Koropi, Greece
15 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa Villain Pikermi, Greece
Villa Villa
Pikermi, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Pikermi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Pikermi, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 5 bedrooms…
Villa 6 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Athens, Greece
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…

Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
