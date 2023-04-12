UAE
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
Athens
167
Municipality of Athens
167
Agia Marina
17
Limenas Markopoulou
10
Nea Makri
9
Kalyvia Thorikou
8
Artemida
7
Rafina
7
Paiania
6
alimos
5
Karystos
3
Spata
3
Koropi
2
Lavrion
2
Markopoulo
2
Keratea
1
Kymi
1
Palaia Phokaia
1
Show more
Show less
Townhouse
Clear all
79 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 182,000
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 1 level. The g…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale maisonette of 237 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is a fire…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Paiania, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 318,000
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a fire…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thymari, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 830,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 leve…
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
3 room townhouse
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kouvaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
Townhouse
Epanochori, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Grampia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhouse
Koropi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
The maisonette is located in the new apartment building. There are on sale the following uni…
3 room townhouse
Rafina, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 235 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 674,650
For sale maisonette of 279 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The grou…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 890,000
For sale maisonette of 517 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhouse
Markopoulo, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhouse
Saint Spyridon, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 237,000
For sale maisonette of 169 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
11 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 347,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 567 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 leve…
3 room townhouse
Rafina, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 342,000
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The second floo…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
3 room townhouse
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,785,000
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
