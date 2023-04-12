Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Studios

Seaview Studios for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
8
Municipality of Athens
8
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 93 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor…
4 room apartmentin Pefkochori, Greece
4 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 125 m²
€ 238,122
Property Code: 3-1121 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €245.000 . This 125 sq…
1 room apartmentin Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
5 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
7 Number of rooms 330 m²
€ 3,285,914
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. T…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
2 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 55 m²
€ 125,000
Property Code: HPS3753 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €125.000 . This 55 sq. m…
1 room Cottagein Alepou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Alepou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 1-storey house of 52 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one be…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Townhousein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 47,000
For sale maisonette of 62 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
7 room housein Athens, Greece
7 room house
Athens, Greece
360 m²
€ 831,436
3 room townhousein The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 room townhouse
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
1 room Cottagein Veria, Greece
1 room Cottage
Veria, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale 1-storey house of 40 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of one bedroom, …

