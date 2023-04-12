Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
8
Municipality of Athens
8
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos
1
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 172 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 378,378
For sale apartment of 172 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the seventh floor and …
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 348,506
For sale townhouse with an area of 360 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 200,000
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
Housein demos pangaiou, Greece
House
demos pangaiou, Greece
€ 30,000
Property Code: 11236 - House FOR SALE in Eleftheroupoli Center for €30.000. This 160 sq. m. …
Townhousein Nea Triglia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has one level. The prope…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath 139 m²
€ 395,000
Property Code: HPS3860 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €395.000 . This 139 sq. m. …
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 166 m² Number of floors 3
€ 323,613
Townhouse for sale with an area of 166 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 105 m² Number of floors 1
€ 334,566
For sale apartment of 105 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the ground floor and c…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
369 m²
€ 428,165
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 369 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
Villa 5 room villain South Aegean Region, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
South Aegean Region, Greece
4 bath 426 m²
€ 2,266,622
Modern stately hilltop home set in an impeccably landscaped area with its exquisite design o…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
375 m²
€ 995,731
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 375 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 60 m²
€ 65,000
Ref: 1123 - For sale Thessaloniki Apartment total area of 60 sq.m. on 2 nd floor. It consist…

Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir