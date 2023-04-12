Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
1293
Municipality of Athens
1293
Agia Marina
45
Nea Makri
40
Kalyvia Thorikou
36
Artemida
31
Limenas Markopoulou
30
Rafina
22
247 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 square meters.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of one bedroom, one …
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 510 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 510 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a liv…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 159 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 159 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. Tynhouse is…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 390 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
200 m²
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m in Attica. The cottage consists of 3 bedr…
2 room housein Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 550 m²
€ 2,875,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one pantry. The firs…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 945,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 290 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 2 levels. The …
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 480 m² Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 480 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
350 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one b…
2 room housein Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
150 m²
€ 580,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedr…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 648 m²
€ 1,550,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 648 sq.m in Athens. The fourth floor consists of a living room, o…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 457 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 457 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a livi…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,500,000
6 room housein Athens, Greece
6 room house
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
6 room housein Athens, Greece
6 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 820 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 820 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, one k…
6 room housein Athens, Greece
6 room house
Athens, Greece
10 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a liv…
9 room housein Athens, Greece
9 room house
Athens, Greece
12 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 2,110,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 4 bedrooms, a li…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of one bedroom, one kit…
8 room housein Athens, Greece
8 room house
Athens, Greece
9 Number of rooms 840 m²
€ 3,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 840 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of 3 bedrooms, one kitc…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 550 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 liv…
6 room housein Athens, Greece
6 room house
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 287 m²
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 287 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a liv…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
213 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 213 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of a …
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 630 m²
€ 2,750,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 630 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of one bathroom, one pa…
7 room housein Athens, Greece
7 room house
Athens, Greece
10 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 bathro…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 square meters.m in Attica. The basement consists of one bedro…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, one …
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 436 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room wit…

