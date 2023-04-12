Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

1 room Cottagein Kymi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kymi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving t…
3 room cottagein Athens, Greece
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 665,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Cottage 5 roomsin Spetses, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Spetses, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 0-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 5 roomsin Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Artemida, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace.The owners will be …
1 room Cottagein Ano Potamia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ano Potamia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale 1-storey house of 212 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving t…
1 room Cottagein Athens, Greece
1 room Cottage
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin alimos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Koropi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Koropi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
3 room cottagein Palaia Phokaia, Greece
3 room cottage
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey house of 177 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nimborio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nimborio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Paiania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 335,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 3 storeroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
There is provided for sale a two-storey house with an independent one-room apartment on the …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 835,000
For sale 4-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room cottagein Palaia Phokaia, Greece
3 room cottage
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 652,000
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 980,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 510,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 683,000
For sale 2-storey house of 580 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottagein Ioulida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ioulida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Cyclades. A view of the sea, …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 578,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
3 room cottagein Artemida, Greece
3 room cottage
Artemida, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 116,000
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 394,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottagein Rafina, Greece
1 room Cottage
Rafina, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 67,000
For sale 1-storey house of 40 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 785,000
For sale 2-storey house of 265 sq.meters in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom,…

