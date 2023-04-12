UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Cottages
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
103 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room Cottage
Kymi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving t…
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 665,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Cottage 5 rooms
Spetses, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 0-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 5 rooms
Artemida, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace.The owners will be …
1 room Cottage
Ano Potamia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale 1-storey house of 212 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving t…
1 room Cottage
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
3 room cottage
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey house of 177 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nimborio, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 335,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 3 storeroo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
There is provided for sale a two-storey house with an independent one-room apartment on the …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 835,000
For sale 4-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room cottage
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 652,000
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 980,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 510,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 683,000
For sale 2-storey house of 580 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage
Ioulida, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Cyclades. A view of the sea, …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 578,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
3 room cottage
Artemida, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 116,000
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 394,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage
Rafina, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 67,000
For sale 1-storey house of 40 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 785,000
For sale 2-storey house of 265 sq.meters in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom,…
