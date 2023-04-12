Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
141 property total found
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 150 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 305,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 153 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. The apartment is located…
1 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 430,000
Duplex with an area of 68 sq.m for sale in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The eighth…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 635,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
4 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,300,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 250 sq.m in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fourt…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 590,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 2,105,000
For sale apartment of 125 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 94 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 580,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the seventh floor and c…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 236 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 236 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 100 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 160 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 745,000
For sale apartment of 160 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and co…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 205 m²
€ 1,200,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 205 sq.m in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The ninth…
5 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
5 room apartment
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 1,350,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 280 sq.m in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fourt…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 650,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 220 sq.m in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The third…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 400,000
Duplex with an area of 150 sq.m for sale in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The sixth…
4 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,600,000
Duplex with an area of 200 sq.m for sale in Athens at the construction stage. Duplex is loca…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 195 m² -1/3 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale apartment of 195 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the ground floor and c…
4 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 186 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale apartment of 186 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 220 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,025,000
For sale apartment of 220 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 100 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 430,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
1 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the floor and consists…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 425,000
For sale apartment of 93 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and co…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 104 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 104 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 126 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 126 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and co…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 131 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 700,000
For sale apartment of 131 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and co…

