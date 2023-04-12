Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Kalyvia Thorikou
54
Agia Marina
51
Nea Makri
44
Rafina
38
Artemida
34
Limenas Markopoulou
31
Lavrion
28
Paiania
15
2 413 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 68 m² 2 Floor
€ 230,000
A, Apartment 68 sq.m., 1 level, 2nd floor, at residential area, year of construction 2008, n…
Apartmentin Athens, Greece
Apartment
Athens, Greece
34 m² 1 Floor
€ 34,000
A, Apartment 34 sq.m., 1 level, 1st floor, year of construction 1965, with energy class N/A,…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 115 m² 2 Floor
€ 250,000
A, Apartment 115 sq.m., 1 level, 2nd floor, at residential area, year of construction 1975, …
1 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 20 m²
€ 29,000
A, Apartment 20 sq.m., furnished, ground floor, 1 level, at residential area, year of constr…
1 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 150 m²
€ 950,000
Housein Athens, Greece
House
Athens, Greece
€ 550,000
This unique Venetian mansion for sale in Rethymnon Crete is located in the heart of the Old …
Housein Athens, Greece
House
Athens, Greece
€ 470,000
This beautiful villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, features the most impressive outdoors. …
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 60 m² 2 Floor
€ 150,000
A, Apartment 60 sq.m., furnished, 1 level, 2nd floor, at residential area, year of construct…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 275,000
For sale Apartment of 89 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale Apartment of 73 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
1 room studio apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 38 m²
€ 50,000
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
1 bath 118 m²
€ 470,000
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 93 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
1 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 58 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath 217 m²
€ 450,000
Nea Penteli north of Athens floor maisonette of 217sq.m. 2nd-3rd floor in very good conditio…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 500,000
Property Code: 3-1180 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for €500.000 . This 254 sq. m. H…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pyrgi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 182,000
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 1 level. The g…
2 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
2 room apartment
alimos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 69 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
2 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
2 room apartment
alimos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 79 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 217,000
For sale Apartment of 54 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
Villa 4 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 295,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
3 room townhousein Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 150 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…

