Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

3 room townhouse in ampelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in kalybia libadiou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
kalybia libadiou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
3 room townhouse in Arachova, Greece
3 room townhouse
Arachova, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 277,000
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…

Properties features in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

