Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece
14 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
2 room apartment
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 145,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 102 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 367,500
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
3 room apartment
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
xeronome, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villa
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale under construction villa of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
