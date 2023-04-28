Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

Municipality of Thiva
13
Municipal Unit of Thebes
10
Municipality of Tanagra
8
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
7
demotike enoteta arachobes
7
demotike enoteta schematariou
5
demotike enoteta thisbes
3
Municipal Unit of Inofyta
3
Show more
14 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
2 room apartment in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
2 room apartment
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 145,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
3 room townhouse in ampelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 102 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhouse in ampelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhouse in ampelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 367,500
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage in ampelochori, Greece
1 room Cottage
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
3 room apartment in ampelochori, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in xeronome, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
xeronome, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villa in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Villa Villa
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale under construction villa of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…

Properties features in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir