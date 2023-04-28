Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

Municipality of Thiva
5
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
4
demotike enoteta arachobes
4
Municipality of Tanagra
4
Municipal Unit of Thebes
3
demotike enoteta schematariou
2
demotike enoteta thisbes
2
Municipal Unit of Inofyta
2
Cottage To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
3 room cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 3-storey house of 283 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage in ampelochori, Greece
1 room Cottage
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 402 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in kalybia libadiou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
kalybia libadiou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Arachova. The semi-basement consists of living r…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in xeronome, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
xeronome, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…

Properties features in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir