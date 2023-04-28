Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

Municipality of Thiva
3
Livadia
2
Municipality of Livadia
2
Municipal Unit of Thebes
2
demotike enoteta schematariou
1
demotike enoteta thisbes
1
Municipality of Tanagra
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
2 room apartment
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 145,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
3 room apartment in ampelochori, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…

Properties features in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir