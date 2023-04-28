Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

Municipality of Thiva
3
Livadia
2
Municipality of Livadia
2
Municipal Unit of Thebes
2
demotike enoteta schematariou
1
demotike enoteta thisbes
1
Municipality of Tanagra
1
3 room apartment in ampelochori, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
2 room apartment in Livadia, Greece
2 room apartment
Livadia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
2 room apartment in Sarandi, Greece
2 room apartment
Sarandi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 50,000
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…

