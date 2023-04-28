Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Thessaly and Central Greece
  Central Greece

Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

Municipality of Thiva
13
Municipal Unit of Thebes
10
Municipality of Tanagra
8
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
7
demotike enoteta arachobes
7
demotike enoteta schematariou
5
demotike enoteta thisbes
3
Municipal Unit of Inofyta
3
30 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
2 room apartment in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
2 room apartment
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 145,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
3 room cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 3-storey house of 283 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
4 room apartment in ampelochori, Greece
4 room apartment
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Three new apartments in Peania, Attika. - Flat on the second floor has an area of ​​97 squar…
3 room townhouse in ampelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 102 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse in ampelochori, Greece
Townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. Consists of 2 …
Townhouse in ampelochori, Greece
Townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. The first floo…
3 room townhouse in ampelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhouse in ampelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
ampelochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 367,500
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage in ampelochori, Greece
1 room Cottage
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
3 room apartment in ampelochori, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 402 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in kalybia libadiou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
kalybia libadiou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in kalybia libadiou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
kalybia libadiou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Arachova. The semi-basement consists of living r…
3 room townhouse in Arachova, Greece
3 room townhouse
Arachova, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 277,000
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in xeronome, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
xeronome, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Villa 3 room villa in Arachova, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Arachova, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 68,000
There is offered for sale a detached house under construction. 72 sq.m. were built and other…
2 room apartment in Livadia, Greece
2 room apartment
Livadia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
3 room apartment in Livadia, Greece
3 room apartment
Livadia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 126 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in kalybia libadiou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
kalybia libadiou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
2 room apartment in Sarandi, Greece
2 room apartment
Sarandi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 50,000
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 5 room villa in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Villa Villa
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale under construction villa of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, …
3 room cottage in alyke, Greece
3 room cottage
alyke, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 1-storey house of 102 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…

Properties features in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

