Pool Villas for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

174 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key ready Semi- Detached Villa Κ1Α with a priva…
Villa Villain Pitsidia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 5 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villain Stylos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 6 room villain Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 4 room villain Korfalonas, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korfalonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 485,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Villa 4 room villain Pigi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale is a 202 sq.m. three level villa with sea views, located in the Rethymno region, Cr…
Villa 4 room villain Aroni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Aroni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is offered in Milatos, a two story villa with three bedrooms, sea views, a beautifu…
Villa 4 room villain Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete.This 4 bedr…
Villa 2 room villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Suggested for sale a newly built villa in Heraklion, Crete.This newly built, 3 bedroom, 3 sh…
Villa Villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
Villa 4 room villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 6 room villain Keramoutsi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Keramoutsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale villa of 340 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Gournes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Gournes, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be l…
Villa 6 room villain Kalyves, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kalyves, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 6 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
Villa 2 room villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
Villa 4 room villain Kalo Chorio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalo Chorio, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 200m2 with a private pool in Gouves, Crete.Located …
Villa 2 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 411,300
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 442,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 3 room villain Analipsi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 128m2 with a private pool in Gouves area, Crete.Loc…
Villa 2 room villain District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 2 room villain District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 2 room villain District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 695,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Patsides, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Patsides, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,750,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bedroom, one…
Villa 4 room villain Astiraki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Astiraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Villa 4 room villain Rogdia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Rogdia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 798,000
For sale villa of 247 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…

