Mountain View Villas for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Villa Villain Pitsidia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 5 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villain Stylos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 6 room villain Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 2 room villain Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Chorafakia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 138 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
Villa 2 room villain Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
In this picturesque place is located our complex, consisting of 3 stone villas, which fit pe…
Villa 3 room villain Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Plaka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 203 m² Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
Villa 4 room villain Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 280 m² Number of floors 25
€ 900,000
Project of stone villa with pool Stay in touch with nature, immerse yourself in a friendl…
Villa 3 room villain Aspro, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Aspro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m² Number of floors 2
€ 770,000
Under construction: stone villa project with swimming pool The new project of Stone Villa…
Villa 3 room villain Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
A modern luxury villa, is an exquisite new development with a large swimming pool, overlooki…
Villa 3 room villain Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 262 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
Villa 5 room villain Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 256 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
In the very center of the village of Almirida, just 300 meters from the popular sandy beach …
Villa 3 room villain Kyparissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kyparissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 262 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas,  on the b…
Villa 3 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath 158 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
In a complex of luxury residences, available for sale exclusively from our office an impress…
Villa 4 room villain Aroni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Aroni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is offered in Milatos, a two story villa with three bedrooms, sea views, a beautifu…
Villa 4 room villain Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete.This 4 bedr…
Villa 2 room villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Suggested for sale a newly built villa in Heraklion, Crete.This newly built, 3 bedroom, 3 sh…
Villa Villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m:Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining area,…
Villa Villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
Villa 6 room villain Keramoutsi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Keramoutsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale villa of 340 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Villa 6 room villain Kalyves, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kalyves, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 6 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
Villa 2 room villain Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
Villa 4 room villain Kalo Chorio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalo Chorio, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 200m2 with a private pool in Gouves, Crete.Located …
Villa 2 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 411,300
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 442,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 3 room villain Analipsi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 128m2 with a private pool in Gouves area, Crete.Loc…

