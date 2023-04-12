Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Agía Marína
10
Kissamos Municipality
10
Municipality of Kritsa
10
Kissamos
9
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
6
Platanias Municipality
5
koinoteta brachasiou
4
koinoteta milatou
3
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Townhouse 4 roomsin Panormos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Panormos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
For sale in Panormos, is a newly built semidetached home of 2 bedrooms near the sea. The hou…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Douliana, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Douliana, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 114 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
3 room townhousein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pentamodi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pentamodi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 333,200
For sale under construction maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels…

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir