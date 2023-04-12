UAE
Show property on map
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Pool Residential properties for sale in Region of Crete, Greece
266 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key ready Semi- Detached Villa Κ1Α with a priva…
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
173 m²
€ 350,000
It is offered for sale a two-story villa with a private pool, in a complex consisting of eig…
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
6 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
7 Number of rooms
686 m²
€ 2,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 686 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
263 m²
€ 785,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 263 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one pan…
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 1,280,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
190 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 2 - a-storey villa of 190 square meters on the island of Crete. The first floor con…
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of a li…
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
201 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 201 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one gam…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The basement consists of one bed…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 2 be…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 720,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
6 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
4 000 m²
€ 1,530,000
For sale is a complex consisting of 3 separate buildings, with a total area of 530 square me…
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
7 Number of rooms
312 m²
€ 690,000
9 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
9 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 1,400,000
A luxurious residence with its own 6-hole golf course, a dirt tennis court and a basketball …
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms
246 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 246 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
7 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
10 Number of rooms
460 m²
€ 3,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 3 be…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
8 Number of rooms
330 m²
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
6 Number of rooms
290 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 square meters on the island of Crete. The basement consists o…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 square meters on the island of Crete. The first floor consist…
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
245 m²
€ 710,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one pan…
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms
114 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 114 sq.m on the island of Crete. Tynhouse is located on 2…
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
540 m²
€ 960,000
Two villas are offered for sale in the Tavronitis region, the Chania region. The total area …
