UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece
Chania Municipality
130
Rethymni Municipality
91
Agios Nikolaos
56
Platanias Municipality
44
Limenas Chersonisou
37
koinoteta elountas
27
District of Sitia
25
Kissamos Municipality
25
Municipality of Kritsa
21
Gazi
20
Agía Marína
18
koinoteta milatou
17
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
17
koinoteta brachasiou
14
Municipality of Ierapetra
14
Kissamos
12
koinoteta broucha
11
Malia
11
Archanes
9
Agios Vasileios Municipality
6
Show more
Show less
Clear all
629 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
173 m²
€ 350,000
It is offered for sale a two-story villa with a private pool, in a complex consisting of eig…
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
278 m²
€ 725,000
Villa for sale in Akrotiri Chania, villa 278 square meters. m. divided into 3 levels. The vi…
8 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
600 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 600 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor c…
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 98 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construc…
6 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
7 Number of rooms
686 m²
€ 2,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 686 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
House
Region of Crete, Greece
350 m²
€ 420,000
For sale cottage with a total area of 350 sq.m. built on a plot of 987 sq.m. and which consi…
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
263 m²
€ 785,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 263 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one pan…
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
180 m²
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor c…
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
125 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 540,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 125 sq.m on the island of Crete. Tynhouse is located on 2…
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 1,280,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
190 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 2 - a-storey villa of 190 square meters on the island of Crete. The first floor con…
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of a li…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms
205 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms
170 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 310,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 170 sq.m on the island of Crete. Tynhouse is located on 3…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
140 m²
€ 310,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 140 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement cons…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 2 be…
House
Region of Crete, Greece
120 m²
€ 300,000
For sale a one-story cottage with an area of 120 sq.m on the island of Crete. garage. The to…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 720,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
6 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms
165 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 165 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construction stage. The fi…
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 495,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 400 sq.m on the island of Crete. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms…
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
4 000 m²
€ 1,530,000
For sale is a complex consisting of 3 separate buildings, with a total area of 530 square me…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
21
Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map