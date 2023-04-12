Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece

629 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 173 m²
€ 350,000
It is offered for sale a two-story villa with a private pool, in a complex consisting of eig…
Villa Villain Pitsidia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 5 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 6 room villain Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 4 room villain Stylos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 278 m²
€ 725,000
Villa for sale in Akrotiri Chania, villa 278 square meters. m. divided into 3 levels. The vi…
8 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
8 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
600 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 600 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor c…
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 98 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construc…
6 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
6 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
7 Number of rooms 686 m²
€ 2,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 686 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
350 m²
€ 420,000
For sale cottage with a total area of 350 sq.m. built on a plot of 987 sq.m. and which consi…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 263 m²
€ 785,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 263 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one pan…
2 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
180 m²
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor c…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 125 m² Number of floors 2
€ 540,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 125 sq.m on the island of Crete. Tynhouse is located on 2…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 1,280,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 2 - a-storey villa of 190 square meters on the island of Crete. The first floor con…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of a li…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 205 m² Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 3
€ 310,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 170 sq.m on the island of Crete. Tynhouse is located on 3…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
140 m²
€ 310,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 140 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement cons…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 2 be…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
120 m²
€ 300,000
For sale a one-story cottage with an area of 120 sq.m on the island of Crete. garage. The to…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 720,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
5 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
6 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 165 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 165 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construction stage. The fi…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 495,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 400 sq.m on the island of Crete. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 4 000 m²
€ 1,530,000
For sale is a complex consisting of 3 separate buildings, with a total area of 530 square me…

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
