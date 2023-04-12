Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

District of Agios Nikolaos
172
Chania Municipality
104
Rethymni Municipality
76
Agios Nikolaos
42
Platanias Municipality
42
Limenas Chersonisou
29
koinoteta elountas
26
Kissamos Municipality
24
262 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key ready Semi- Detached Villa Κ1Α with a priva…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 173 m²
€ 350,000
It is offered for sale a two-story villa with a private pool, in a complex consisting of eig…
Villa Villain Pitsidia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 5 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 6 room villain Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 4 room villain Stylos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
6 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
6 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
7 Number of rooms 686 m²
€ 2,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 686 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 263 m²
€ 785,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 263 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one pan…
2 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 1,280,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 2 - a-storey villa of 190 square meters on the island of Crete. The first floor con…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of a li…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 201 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 201 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one gam…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The basement consists of one bed…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 2 be…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 720,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
5 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
6 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 4 000 m²
€ 1,530,000
For sale is a complex consisting of 3 separate buildings, with a total area of 530 square me…
5 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
7 Number of rooms 312 m²
€ 690,000
9 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
9 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
9 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 1,400,000
A luxurious residence with its own 6-hole golf course, a dirt tennis court and a basketball …
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 246 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 246 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
7 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
7 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
10 Number of rooms 460 m²
€ 3,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 3 be…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
8 Number of rooms 330 m²
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
5 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
6 Number of rooms 290 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 square meters on the island of Crete. The basement consists o…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 square meters on the island of Crete. The first floor consist…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 245 m²
€ 710,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one pan…
2 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 114 sq.m on the island of Crete. Tynhouse is located on 2…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 540 m²
€ 960,000
Two villas are offered for sale in the Tavronitis region, the Chania region. The total area …

