Seaview Houses for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece

1 room Cottagein Vrouchas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 34,500
For sale old mill 22sq.m. in the area of Vrouhas, with a small yard
Villa 3 room villain Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key ready Semi- Detached Villa Κ1Α with a priva…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 173 m²
€ 350,000
It is offered for sale a two-story villa with a private pool, in a complex consisting of eig…
Villa Villain Pitsidia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 5 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 6 room villain Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 4 room villain Stylos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
1 room Cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
215 m²
€ 485,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 215 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement cons…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 278 m²
€ 725,000
Villa for sale in Akrotiri Chania, villa 278 square meters. m. divided into 3 levels. The vi…
6 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
6 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
7 Number of rooms 686 m²
€ 2,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 686 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 263 m²
€ 785,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 263 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one pan…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 125 m² Number of floors 2
€ 540,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 125 sq.m on the island of Crete. Tynhouse is located on 2…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 1,280,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of a li…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 205 m² Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 3
€ 310,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 170 sq.m on the island of Crete. Tynhouse is located on 3…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 201 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 201 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one gam…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The basement consists of one bed…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 2 be…
5 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
6 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
317 m²
€ 405,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 317 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor c…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 495,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 400 sq.m on the island of Crete. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 4 000 m²
€ 1,530,000
For sale is a complex consisting of 3 separate buildings, with a total area of 530 square me…
5 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
7 Number of rooms 312 m²
€ 690,000
9 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
9 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
9 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 1,400,000
A luxurious residence with its own 6-hole golf course, a dirt tennis court and a basketball …
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 246 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 246 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
7 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
7 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
10 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 3 bedro…

