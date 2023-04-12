Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Cottages for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

1 room Cottagein Hersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
Cottage 9 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,135,000
For sale 0-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Vrises, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Vrises, Greece
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,280,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Charaki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Charaki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sfakaki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sfakaki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
1 room Cottagein Pentamodi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pentamodi, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 264,900
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 69 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of o…
1 room Cottagein Pentamodi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pentamodi, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,300
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 69 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of o…

