Seaview Cottages for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece

1 room Cottagein Vrouchas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 34,500
For sale old mill 22sq.m. in the area of Vrouhas, with a small yard
1 room Cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
3 room cottagein Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 203 m² Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
3 room cottagein Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m² Number of floors 3
€ 485,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m² Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² Number of floors 1
€ 385,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
1 room Cottagein Hersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
Cottage 9 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,135,000
For sale 0-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Piskopiano, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Piskopiano, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin District of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Ierapetra, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
1 room Cottagein Piskopiano, Greece
1 room Cottage
Piskopiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
1 room Cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
Cottage 6 roomsin Marathitis, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Marathitis, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be l…
3 room cottagein Kalo Chorio, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
3 room cottagein Gouves, Greece
3 room cottage
Gouves, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
1 room Cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
3 room cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 267,000
Traditional stone house of 185 sq.m. is offered for sale in Milatos, Crete. It is located in…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
Cottage 4 roomsin Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
1 room Cottagein Sisi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Sisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale 0-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
3 room cottagein Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale is a house of 90 sq.m. in Koutsounari, south Crete. The residence has three levels …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room cottagein Skordilo, Greece
3 room cottage
Skordilo, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 298,000
For sale unique house 128 sq.m. under construction, near the seaside village of Panormos. Th…
3 room cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 64,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
3 room cottagein Pachia Ammos, Greece
3 room cottage
Pachia Ammos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 119 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

