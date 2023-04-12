Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece

District of Heraklion
105
District of Agios Nikolaos
70
Chania Municipality
31
Agios Nikolaos
19
Rethymni Municipality
15
Limenas Chersonisou
13
Gazi
11
koinoteta elountas
10
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
3 room cottagein Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 203 m² Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
3 room cottagein Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m² Number of floors 3
€ 485,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² Number of floors 1
€ 385,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 6 roomsin Chordaki, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Chordaki, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 roomsin Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
Cottage 4 roomsin Vatolakkos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Vatolakkos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 9 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,135,000
For sale 0-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin District of Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Ierapetra, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Fournes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Fournes, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
1 room Cottagein Piskopiano, Greece
1 room Cottage
Piskopiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
1 room Cottagein Agia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor The fir…
3 room cottagein Kontomari, Greece
3 room cottage
Kontomari, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 1-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be l…
1 room Cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
Cottage 6 roomsin Marathitis, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Marathitis, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be l…
3 room cottagein Kalo Chorio, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
3 room cottagein Gouves, Greece
3 room cottage
Gouves, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
1 room Cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
Cottage 4 roomsin Agies Paraskies, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Agies Paraskies, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the mount…
1 room Cottagein Aitania, Greece
1 room Cottage
Aitania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 411,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the m…
1 room Cottagein Aitania, Greece
1 room Cottage
Aitania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the w…
Cottage 2 roomsin Sampas, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Sampas, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain, the forest opens …
3 room cottagein Choudhetsi, Greece
3 room cottage
Choudhetsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
Suggested for Sale 224sqm house in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 114sqm basement a…
3 room cottagein Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3 room cottage
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
3 room cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 267,000
Traditional stone house of 185 sq.m. is offered for sale in Milatos, Crete. It is located in…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…

