Seaview Apartments for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece

66 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 90 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 515,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 90 square meters on the island of Crete at the…
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 98 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construc…
2 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
2 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 410,000
1 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
1 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 468 m² Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
2 room apartmentin Georgioupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Georgioupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Souda, Greece
3 room apartment
Souda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale Apartment of 153 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Souda, Greece
2 room apartment
Souda, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 67 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
1 room apartmentin Kalathas, Greece
1 room apartment
Kalathas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath
€ 180,000
Panormo is a seaside village that attracts tourists from all over the world every year. It a…
2 room apartmentin Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
80 m²
€ 380,000
Double apartments in Chania. The balcony offers beautiful views of the sea and the city. Th…
1 room apartmentin Kampani, Greece
1 room apartment
Kampani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale Apartment of 468 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartmentin Astiraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Astiraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartmentin Marathos, Greece
2 room apartment
Marathos, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartmentin Máleme, Greece
2 room apartment
Máleme, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
For sale Apartment of 52 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
1 room apartmentin Panormos, Greece
1 room apartment
Panormos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely, stunning duplexJUST 30meters from the sandy beaches of Panormo…
3 room apartmentin Panormos, Greece
3 room apartment
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 113 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
4 room apartmentin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
4 room apartment
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 425,000
For sale Apartment of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartmentin Kavrochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavrochori, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 86 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
1 room apartmentin Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 262 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
1 room apartmentin Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 133 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartmentin Voros, Greece
2 room apartment
Voros, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
4 room apartmentin Epano Vathia, Greece
4 room apartment
Epano Vathia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 210 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartmentin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale old construction. Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 64,000
For sale apartment of 32 sq.m. in Ierapetra city, just 110 meters from the city beach! The a…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
3 room apartmentin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 320,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Analipsi, Greece
2 room apartment
Analipsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 267,000
For sale Apartment of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
1 room apartmentin District of Heraklion, Greece
1 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 615,000
Suggested for sale a luxury 5th-floor apartment in the city of Heraklion. The apartment is 1…

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

