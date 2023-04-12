Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Chania Municipality
26
Rethymni Municipality
15
Agios Nikolaos
14
Limenas Chersonisou
8
District of Sitia
5
Municipality of Kritsa
5
Gazi
4
Municipality of Ierapetra
4
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 98 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construc…
2 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
2 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 410,000
2 room apartmentin Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 380,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartmentin Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 390,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartmentin Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 370,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartmentin Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 380,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartmentin Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 360,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartmentin Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 370,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 140,000
Recently renovated first floor apartment, available for sale in the beautiful and picturesqu…
2 room apartmentin Georgioupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Georgioupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Souda, Greece
3 room apartment
Souda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale Apartment of 153 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Souda, Greece
2 room apartment
Souda, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 67 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
1 room apartmentin Kalathas, Greece
1 room apartment
Kalathas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartmentin Astiraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Astiraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartmentin Marathos, Greece
2 room apartment
Marathos, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
1 room apartmentin Mirtia, Greece
1 room apartment
Mirtia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
1 room apartmentin Gazi, Greece
1 room apartment
Gazi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
2 room apartmentin Karteros, Greece
2 room apartment
Karteros, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Suggested for Sale apartment 80sqm in Heraklion of Crete.The apartment is on the ground floo…
1 room apartmentin Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
4 room apartmentin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
4 room apartment
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 425,000
For sale Apartment of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartmentin Kavrochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavrochori, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 86 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
1 room apartmentin Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 262 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
1 room apartmentin Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 133 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
1 room apartmentin Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 186,000
For sale beautiful apartment of 107 sq.m. in Halepa Chania, Crete. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
1 room apartmentin District of Heraklion, Greece
1 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 419,000
Suggested for sale a luxury 5th floor apartment in the city of Heraklion. The apartment is 9…
4 room apartmentin Kounavi, Greece
4 room apartment
Kounavi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 172,000
Two independent apartments in the Prefecture of Heraklion are proposed for sale. In total bo…
1 room apartmentin Kastelli, Greece
1 room apartment
Kastelli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 100,000
Suggested for sale two independent apartments in Kastelli Pediados.They are located in a ver…
1 room apartmentin Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Suggested for sale an apartment of 50sqm with an additional building possibility of 150sqm i…
1 room apartmentin Analipsi, Greece
1 room apartment
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
Suggested for sale maisonette of 87 sq.meters within a residential complex with communal poo…

