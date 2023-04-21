Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Rafina
  7. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Rafina, Greece

5 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Rafina, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Rafina, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 6 room villa in Rafina, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Rafina, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
There is provided for sale a 2-storey villa of 360 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
Villa 3 room villa in Rafina, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Rafina, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villa in Rafina, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Rafina, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 395 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
