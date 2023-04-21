Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Rafina

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Rafina, Greece

20 properties total found
2 room apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment
Rafina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
2 room apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment
Rafina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 425,000
For sale Apartment of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
Villa 6 room villa in Rafina, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Rafina, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
There is provided for sale a 2-storey villa of 360 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
3 room townhouse in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Rafina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 347,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 567 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 leve…
3 room townhouse in Rafina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Rafina, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 342,000
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
1 room Cottage in Rafina, Greece
1 room Cottage
Rafina, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 67,000
For sale 1-storey house of 40 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Villa 3 room villa in Rafina, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Rafina, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottage in Rafina, Greece
3 room cottage
Rafina, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 174,000
For sale 2-storey house of 137 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage in Rafina, Greece
1 room Cottage
Rafina, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
2 room apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment
Rafina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Villa 5 room villa in Rafina, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Rafina, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 395 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottage in Rafina, Greece
3 room cottage
Rafina, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
2 room apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment
Rafina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 235,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Villa 3 room villa in Rafina, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Rafina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
3 room apartment in Rafina, Greece
3 room apartment
Rafina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 124 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
1 room Cottage in Rafina, Greece
1 room Cottage
Rafina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the mountain opens u…
