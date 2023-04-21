Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Rafina, Greece

2 room apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment
Rafina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
2 room apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment
Rafina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 425,000
For sale Apartment of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
2 room apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment
Rafina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment
Rafina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 235,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartment in Rafina, Greece
3 room apartment
Rafina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 124 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
