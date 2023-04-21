Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Villa Villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa 6 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one …
Villa 9 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 4,000,000
We offer you a villa of 1100 sqm on a plot of 2800 sq.m. in the exclusive area of Thessaloni…

Properties features in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go