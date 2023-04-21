Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…

Properties features in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go