  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

10 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Villa Villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
Villa 6 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one …
3 room cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 5-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 9 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 4,000,000
We offer you a villa of 1100 sqm on a plot of 2800 sq.m. in the exclusive area of Thessaloni…
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…

