Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

13 properties total found
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 107 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale maisonette of 193 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
4 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 240,000
For sale Apartment of 107 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale Apartment of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
Villa 6 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one …

Properties features in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir